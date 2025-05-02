Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

It led to multiple fake goods being discovered by police.

A complaint from a tourist to the police after being charged £899 for two packets of sweets at an Oxford Street candy shop led to a seizure of numerous suspected fake goods.

The store was raided by the Metropolitan Police and Westminster council officials.

Two workers in the shop avoided being arrested after they fled downstairs, but they did lead police to discover a hidden room in which thousands of apparently counterfeit goods were discovered.

The removal of these American-style candy stores is a top priority for the council, with this raid, which happened on April 25, being the latest in efforts to clear these types of shops from Oxford Street.

A return raid was then planned by police and officials, which led biggest-ever haul of suspected fake goods from a store in Oxford Street, with the items having a suspected “street value” of about £80,000.

Adam Hug, Labour leader of Westminster City Council, told The Standard: “We have known for a long time that US candy stores rip off customers, but charging £900 for two packets of sweets is a new low, even for the unscrupulous people who run these rackets.

“Our job is to protect people who visit the West End from being exploited and continuing raids and court appearances will ensure life is sour for the rogue US sweet shop trade.

“Hopefully, the fall in the number of US candy and souvenir shops means the tide is going out on this tatty trade.”





