Search icon

News

02nd May 2025

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

Sean Crosbie

It led to multiple fake goods being discovered by police.

A complaint from a tourist to the police after being charged £899 for two packets of sweets at an Oxford Street candy shop led to a seizure of numerous suspected fake goods.

The store was raided by the Metropolitan Police and Westminster council officials.

Two workers in the shop avoided being arrested after they fled downstairs, but they did lead police to discover a hidden room in which thousands of apparently counterfeit goods were discovered.

The removal of these American-style candy stores is a top priority for the council, with this raid, which happened on April 25, being the latest in efforts to clear these types of shops from Oxford Street.

A return raid was then planned by police and officials, which led biggest-ever haul of suspected fake goods from a store in Oxford Street, with the items having a suspected “street value” of about £80,000.

Adam Hug, Labour leader of Westminster City Council, told The Standard: “We have known for a long time that US candy stores rip off customers, but charging £900 for two packets of sweets is a new low, even for the unscrupulous people who run these rackets.

“Our job is to protect people who visit the West End from being exploited and continuing raids and court appearances will ensure life is sour for the rogue US sweet shop trade.

“Hopefully, the fall in the number of US candy and souvenir shops means the tide is going out on this tatty trade.”


Topics:

London

RELATED ARTICLES

Golf Club slammed after admitting ‘unauthorised’ fox shootings on their course

Enfield

Golf Club slammed after admitting ‘unauthorised’ fox shootings on their course

By Zoe Hodges

Labour reportedly eyeing Idris Elba as next London Mayor

Idris Elba

Labour reportedly eyeing Idris Elba as next London Mayor

By Tom Head

Man takes £15 flight abroad to get a haircut after UK barber tries to charge £36.50

Barber

Man takes £15 flight abroad to get a haircut after UK barber tries to charge £36.50

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

By Sean Crosbie

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

keir starmer

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

By Sean Crosbie

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

Clueless

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

By Sean Crosbie

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

BBC

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

By Sean Crosbie

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

By Sean Crosbie

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

keir starmer

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

By Sean Crosbie

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

Clueless

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

By Sean Crosbie

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

BBC

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

IKEA

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

By Charlie Herbert

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

Affiliate

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

By Jonny Yates

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

David Harbour

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

Affiliate

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories