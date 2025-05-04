Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

The man received 50 stitches for his injuries.

A tourist was bitten by a crocodile at a zoo in the Philippines after he mistook it for a statue.

The 29-year-old climbed into the crocodile’s enclosure as he thought it was fake and was planning on taking photos with it at the Kabug Island Mangrove and Wetlands Park in the Philippines’ southern Zamboanga Sibugay.

Speaking to multiple outlets, per the Daily Mail, Police Staff Sergeant Joel Sajolga of the Siay Municipal Police said: “The tourist was walking around the area, then he saw the crocodile, which he thought was just a plastic fixture.

“He climbed the fence and entered the enclosure, and the crocodile attacked him.”

According to the Manila Bulletin, the man was “mentally impaired.”

He had to get over 50 stitches for his injuries.

Video footage of the incident has been shared online, and onlookers can be heard screaming after the crocodile had bitten the man on his arm.

The crocodile – a female called Lalay – dragged the man through shallow water and twisted his arm even further.

This is a technique that is usually called a “death roll”. It is used by many crocodiles to kill their prey and rip them apart.