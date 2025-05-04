Search icon

News

04th May 2025

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

Sean Crosbie

The man received 50 stitches for his injuries.

A tourist was bitten by a crocodile at a zoo in the Philippines after he mistook it for a statue.

The 29-year-old climbed into the crocodile’s enclosure as he thought it was fake and was planning on taking photos with it at the Kabug Island Mangrove and Wetlands Park in the Philippines’ southern Zamboanga Sibugay.

Speaking to multiple outlets, per the Daily Mail, Police Staff Sergeant Joel Sajolga of the Siay Municipal Police said: “The tourist was walking around the area, then he saw the crocodile, which he thought was just a plastic fixture.

“He climbed the fence and entered the enclosure, and the crocodile attacked him.”

According to the Manila Bulletin, the man was “mentally impaired.”

He had to get over 50 stitches for his injuries.

Video footage of the incident has been shared online, and onlookers can be heard screaming after the crocodile had bitten the man on his arm.

The crocodile – a female called Lalay – dragged the man through shallow water and twisted his arm even further.

This is a technique that is usually called a “death roll”. It is used by many crocodiles to kill their prey and rip them apart.

Topics:

World News

RELATED ARTICLES

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

Kenya

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

By Sean Crosbie

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

Germany

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

By Sean Crosbie

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

sensitive

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

Animals

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

By Dan Seddon

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By Dan Seddon

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

Nuclear weapons

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

By Dan Seddon

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

Crime

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

By Dan Seddon

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

Google

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

By Sean Crosbie

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

Plane Crash

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

By Dan Seddon

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

Animals

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

By Dan Seddon

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By Dan Seddon

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

Nuclear weapons

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

By Dan Seddon

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

Crime

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

By Dan Seddon

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

Google

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

By Sean Crosbie

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

Plane Crash

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Scientist who predicted Covid says what source of next pandemic will be

Animals

Scientist who predicted Covid says what source of next pandemic will be

By Dan Seddon

Five people survive 36 hours in alligator-infested swamp after Amazon plane crash

Animals

Five people survive 36 hours in alligator-infested swamp after Amazon plane crash

By Dan Seddon

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

Film 4

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Sean Crosbie

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

gateshead

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

By Sean Crosbie

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Chelsea

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Harry Warner

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

Pope Francis

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories