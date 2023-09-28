Search icon

News

28th Sep 2023

Top Gear named a corner after Michael Gambon

Joseph Loftus

Gambon’s death was confirmed earlier today

Early this afternoon, news emerged that the legendary Irish-English actor, Michael Gambon, had died.

The legend of cinema, television, and theatre, died peacefully in hospital aged 82 following a bout of pneumonia.

A statement announcing his death was released on behalf of his wife, Lady Gambon, and their son Fergus, reading: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

In the aftermath of his death, many friends, fans, tv presenters, and fellow actors have been taking to social media to post their condolences to the Gambon family and to share their memories of Gambon himself.

One of the tributes which is being shared the most comes from Jeremy Clarkson who knew Gambon as a friend and from his appearances on Top Gear.

Taking to Twitter, Clarkson wrote: “I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him.”

Born in Cabra, north Dublin, Sir Michael Gambon began his acting career more than 60 years ago and was one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre alongside fellow great, Laurence Olivier.

While to younger audiences, Gambon will be forever known for his portrayal of the old and loving headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore, he is also known to many as French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series of the same name, as well as in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.

Gambon also enjoyed success back in 1989 in Peter Greenway’s arthouse film, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover, and proceeded to take roles in major films such as Sleepy Hollow, Gosford Park, and The Insider.

He also starred alongside Colin Firth in the critically acclaimed television adaptation of Harold Pinter’s, Celebration.

In later life he appeared as Uncle Pastuzo in the two Paddington movies, as King George V in The King’s Speech, and used his iconic rich voice as the narrator of the Coen Brother’s comedy, Hail, Caesar!

After taking over from Richard Harris in the role of Dumbledore, Gambon completely fell in love with the character and made it his own.

Speaking about his appearances in the Harry Potter films Gambon said: “I don’t have to play Dumbledore. I just stick on a beard and play myself.”

Gambon, famously known as a Shakespearean actor for a long time, won four Bafta’s and three Olivier awards.

He was 82.

