29th Sep 2025

Tony Blair set to be part of interim authority that could run Gaza under Trump ‘peace deal’

Harry Warner

Hamas are yet to agree to the deal

Former British Prime Minster Tony Blair is set to be part of a potential interim authority headed by Donald Trump to run Gaza in a new ‘peace deal’ fashioned with Israel.

US president Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House today to discuss a peace deal in Gaza.

Talks took place in Washington DC, without Hamas who run the Gaza strip, although Trump said that a deal is “beyond very close” and would be “potentially one of the great days ever in civilisation”.

However, a senior Hamas official has told the BBC that they have not seen the 20-point peace plan the US and Israel have been discussing.

The official told the BBC that Hamas “remain open to studying any proposal that could end the war in Gaza”, although any agreement must safeguard Palestinian interests.

Speaking about the plan, one key point was the idea of a “board of peace” that would oversee the plan which would include former Labour PM Tony Blair.

Trump said that Blair has expressed interest in being part of the board although has not named anyone else.

The White House released the full proposal, with Fox News sharing the documents to X as seen in full below.

The plans explained that if both sides agree to the deal, an immediate ceasefire will be implemented while Israeli forces will withdraw to “the agreed upon line” and all hostages will be released.

This would then be followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of aid into Gaza.

The plans then state that Gaza would be temporarily governed by a transitional committee of qualified Palestinian and international experts, one of which being former British PM Tony Blair.

Point nine of the document read: “Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza.

“This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza.

“This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.”

Topics:

News,Tony Blair

