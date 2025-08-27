Tommy Robinson will not face charges over alleged assault 

The Crown Prosecution Service said “there was not a realistic prospect of conviction”

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson will not be charged over an alleged assault at St Pancras station last month.

The Crown Prosecution Service said “there was not a realistic prospect of conviction” as the British Transport Police announced the alleged victim “did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation”.

The British Transport Police said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on July 28, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH at Luton Airport on 4 August.

“Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, however the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation

“We presented the prosecution file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – who are responsible for considering the evidence available and deciding whether it meets the legal threshold to charge someone with an offence.

“Following a review of the available evidence, the CPS concluded that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction and therefore there would be no criminal charges in this case.”