Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

He has been charged under the Terrorism Act

The verdict of Tommy Robinson’s trial has been delayed due to a trip to Israel as “guest of the government”.

It comes as the far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday and Tuesday (13 and 14 October) after being charged under the Terrorism Act.

Tommy Robinson told a court that he refused to unlock his phone for the police during a stop in order to protect “journalist material” on it, as per the BBC.

The charge came after allegedly refusing to comply with counter-terrorism powers in Folkestone in July 2024.

Robinson failed to hand over the pin code to his phone, which is a legal obligation under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act.

The former BNP member pleaded not guilty, although if found guilty the charge carries a potential jail sentence of up to three months and/or a fine of £2,500.

Today Robinsons’ lawyer, Alisdair Williamson KC, defending, said the stop and detention was unlawful because officers had taken a “discriminatory stance” based on their knowledge of Robinson’s views.

Now, it has been confirmed that the verdict of Robinson’s trial will be delayed until 4 November as he travels to Israel as a “guest of the government”.

Posting on X, Robinson said: “Now that my trial is behind me, I will have my verdict handed down on November 4th in London.

“I’m leaving soon for a trip to Israel — a proud patriot coming tomorrow to stand with the Jewish state and deepen my understanding of the fight against jihad.

“Last night I spoke with Amichai Chikli Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs. I’m grateful for his invitation and friendship. This will be a meaningful visit.”

He detailed his itinerary for the trip, saying he would visit the Gaza Envelope, meet IDF soldiers, speak with those affected by October 7, visit the Knesset as well as visit a number of other sites.

He then thanked for Elon Musk for footing the bill of his legal costs.