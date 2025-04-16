Search icon

16th Apr 2025

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

He had complained prison was 'making him ill.'

Ryan Jarrett

Tommy Robinson has lost his appeal against the length of his prison sentence, after claiming .

The far-right activist, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon,  was jailed for 18 months last October after he admitted to breaching a court order by screening a documentary which contained libellous claims about a Syrian refugee schoolboy.

Last week, the 42-year-old had appealed against his sentence, telling judges that prison was ‘making him ill’ because of his mental health and segregation in HMP Woodhill.

Now, the appeal has been dismissed by Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Lord Justice Edis and Lord Justice Warby.

Robinson’s lawyer, Alisdair Williamson KC, had told the Court of Appeal that the far-right agitator had ADHD and ‘complex post-traumatic stress disorder’, which the sentencing judge was not fully aware of.

But in their ruling, Baroness Carr, Lord Justice Edis and Lord Justice Warby said new evidence about Robinson’s mental health had not shown “either a significant exacerbation of a known medical condition or a material new factor,” the Metro reports.

This is Robinson’s second court defeat in just a matter of weeks. In March, his bid to bring a legal challenge against the government over his segregation in prison was thrown out of the High Court.

Robinson is scheduled to be released from custody on July 26.

Tommy Robinson

