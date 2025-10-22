Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

The Israeli club announced they would not accept tickets for the match yesterday

A social media post from far-right figure Tommy Robinson may have been the key factor that stopped Maccabi Tel Aviv from allowing their fans to attend the club’s game against Aston Villa in November.

Last Thursday, reports emerged that West Midlands Police, acting on the guidance of Birmingham City Council’s Safety Advisory Group, had chosen to prohibit Israeli fans from travelling to Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Europa League fixture at Villa Park on November 6th over safety concerns.

The decision was condemned by a number of important figures across the British political landscape, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who called it “the wrong decision.”

While the government reportedly did all they could to overturn the decision, “working around the clock” to unlock extra police and safety resources, Maccabi Tel Aviv ultimately went on to announce they would not make away tickets available to buy, even if they were allowed to.

The club cited “hate-filled falsehoods” and “a toxic atmosphere” as being the motivating factors behind the decision.

Per Jewish News, it has since been revealed that a post made on Twitter/X by controversial far-right figure Robinson was the final factor in the club making their decision.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, took to Twitter to write: “Who’s coming to support Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park on November 6th???,” while sharing an image of himself donned in a Maccabi kit.

A club source told Jewish News: “The risk posed by anti-Israel protesters was substantial, but we thought we had a plan to prevent them from prevailing. But that changed with the intervention of Tommy Robinson.

“There was now also danger that our supporters could be falsely associated with his far-right activities, in front of anti-Israel protestors already out to get them.

“With Robinson’s supporters potentially posing as Maccabi fans on the streets of Birmingham, we concluded that the risk had become unacceptable for innocent fans who just want to watch their team play.”

The dilemma had come amongst growing calls for both Israel’s national team and its sporting clubs to be banned from international competitions.

In September a UN-backed panel said “sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual,” by banning Israel from competing on the world stage over accusations it was at that time believed to be committing genocide in Gaza.

In the weeks since that statement was made, a ceasefire has been agreed between Hamas and Israel that has led to a cessation in fighting and the release of hostages and prisoners on both sides.



