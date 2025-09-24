Tom Skinner ‘forced to scrap’ Bosh brand after legal row

He had hoped to released homeware under the phrase he regularly uses online.

Tom Skinner has been ‘forced to scrap’ his Bosh brand after a legal row.

The Strictly contestant and businessman had hoped to release homeware, such as bedding and candles, under the phrase he regularly uses online.

Skinner began using and popularising the phrase in 2019 during his appearance on The Apprentice.

However, The Sun has now reported that he is caught in a legal row with electrical company Bosch.

The outlet has reported that the German giant are arguing the similarity to their own name, which appears on washing machines, dishwashers and televisions.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that lawyers for Bosch brought the case to a company names tribunal, which ruled against Skinner.

This left him with no choice but to change the branding.

A source told The Sun: “Thomas had huge plans for the Bosh name.

“But as his profile and following grew, Bosch got wind of it and put their lawyers on the case. He was powerless to stop it.”

A spokesperson for the German brand stated: “As a matter of principle, Bosch doesn’t comment on legal proceedings. But we can confirm that an application to the Company Names Tribunal was made last year.

“No defence was lodged in response, and the matter was concluded in August 2024.”

Skinner is currently competing in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside partner Amy Dowden; however, his career so far has been far from smooth sailing.

Just this month he admitted to cheating on his wife Sinead only a few weeks after their wedding in 2022 describing the fortnight long fling with another woman as ‘the worst thing I’ve ever had to do’.

He added that he was ‘so lucky’ she forgave him.

The Essex man also came under fire over his friendship with US Vice President JD Vance after meeting on a family holiday in Britain.

Skinner hit back at his haters on X, writing: “Life ain’t easy. I’ve been kicked down and called every name under the sun recently and probably some of it I deserve… but I won’t be cancelled.”