Search icon

News

24th Sep 2025

Tom Skinner ‘forced to scrap’ Bosh brand after legal row

Ava Keady

He had hoped to released homeware under the phrase he regularly uses online.

Tom Skinner has been ‘forced to scrap’ his Bosh brand after a legal row.

The Strictly contestant and businessman had hoped to release homeware, such as bedding and candles, under the phrase he regularly uses online.

Skinner began using and popularising the phrase in 2019 during his appearance on The Apprentice.

However, The Sun has now reported that he is caught in a legal row with electrical company Bosch.

The outlet has reported that the German giant are arguing the similarity to their own name, which appears on washing machines, dishwashers and televisions.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that lawyers for Bosch brought the case to a company names tribunal, which ruled against Skinner.

This left him with no choice but to change the branding.

A source told The Sun: “Thomas had huge plans for the Bosh name.

“But as his profile and following grew, Bosch got wind of it and put their lawyers on the case. He was powerless to stop it.”

A spokesperson for the German brand stated: “As a matter of principle, Bosch doesn’t comment on legal proceedings. But we can confirm that an application to the Company Names Tribunal was made last year.

“No defence was lodged in response, and the matter was concluded in August 2024.”

Skinner is currently competing in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside partner Amy Dowden; however, his career so far has been far from smooth sailing.

Just this month he admitted to cheating on his wife Sinead only a few weeks after their wedding in 2022 describing the fortnight long fling with another woman as ‘the worst thing I’ve ever had to do’.

He added that he was ‘so lucky’ she forgave him.

The Essex man also came under fire over his friendship with US Vice President JD Vance after meeting on a family holiday in Britain.

Skinner hit back at his haters on X, writing: “Life ain’t easy. I’ve been kicked down and called every name under the sun recently and probably some of it I deserve… but I won’t be cancelled.”

Topics:

BBC,Bosch,Strictly

RELATED ARTICLES

BBC ‘to decide’ on Eurovision involvement amidst mounting pressure on Israel participation

BBC

BBC ‘to decide’ on Eurovision involvement amidst mounting pressure on Israel participation

By Harry Warner

Strictly stars Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg reveal they’re expecting first child

Baby

Strictly stars Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg reveal they’re expecting first child

By Erin McLaughlin

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

BBC

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Christians are saying ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released

Jeffrey Epstein

Christians are saying ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released

By JOE

Huntington’s disease successfully treated for first time

Health

Huntington’s disease successfully treated for first time

By Ava Keady

‘Multiple injuries and fatalities’ in shooting at ICE facility in Texas

America

‘Multiple injuries and fatalities’ in shooting at ICE facility in Texas

By Harry Warner

Spanish military jet carrying defence minister hit with ‘cyber attack’ near Russia

NATO

Spanish military jet carrying defence minister hit with ‘cyber attack’ near Russia

By Harry Warner

‘Amazing’ mini dehumidifier keeps damp away during winter – and it’s just £1

Affiliate

‘Amazing’ mini dehumidifier keeps damp away during winter – and it’s just £1

By Jonny Yates

Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump as ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’

Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump as ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’

By Harry Warner

Wayne Rooney says ‘he’d be dead’ if Coleen didn’t save him from alcoholism

Football

Wayne Rooney says ‘he’d be dead’ if Coleen didn’t save him from alcoholism

By Sammi Minion

Christians are saying ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released

Jeffrey Epstein

Christians are saying ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released

By JOE

Raye announces extra dates on her UK and European tour due huge demand for tickets

Affiliate

Raye announces extra dates on her UK and European tour due huge demand for tickets

By Jonny Yates

‘Incredible’ spot cleaner that’s ‘life saver’ for people with pets gets huge discount

Amazon

‘Incredible’ spot cleaner that’s ‘life saver’ for people with pets gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

Huntington’s disease successfully treated for first time

Health

Huntington’s disease successfully treated for first time

By Ava Keady

Arne Slot handed major injury blow as Liverpool star tears his ACL

Football

Arne Slot handed major injury blow as Liverpool star tears his ACL

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

‘Multiple injuries and fatalities’ in shooting at ICE facility in Texas

America

‘Multiple injuries and fatalities’ in shooting at ICE facility in Texas

By Harry Warner

Spanish military jet carrying defence minister hit with ‘cyber attack’ near Russia

NATO

Spanish military jet carrying defence minister hit with ‘cyber attack’ near Russia

By Harry Warner

Arne Slot on winning Manager of the Month and memories of Alexander Isak in Holland

Amazon

Arne Slot on winning Manager of the Month and memories of Alexander Isak in Holland

By Sammi Minion

‘Amazing’ mini dehumidifier keeps damp away during winter – and it’s just £1

Affiliate

‘Amazing’ mini dehumidifier keeps damp away during winter – and it’s just £1

By Jonny Yates

Ryder Cup player ratings: How Europe and USA match up ahead of Bethpage

Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup player ratings: How Europe and USA match up ahead of Bethpage

By JOE

Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump as ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’

Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump as ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’

By Harry Warner

Load more stories