24th Apr 2025

TikTok star Dominique McShain dies aged 21

Nina McLaughlin

Heartbreaking news

TikToker Dominique McShain has died aged 21, People Magazine reports.

She was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2024 when she was just 20 years old, and shared her battle with her 200,000 fans online.

“I want to be direct with you all: this will be my final update on my cancer journey until I have passed away,” she told fans in her final update on April 6.

“I’ve recently been given a prognosis about five days ago of only a few days to a few weeks to live. My life may be short, but I genuinely think I’ve squeezed every bit out of it.”

She continued:  “I won the lottery with a family that loves me unconditionally, friends who would 10000% donate a liver to me or do anything they could (and probably argue over who gets to do it).

“Recently, I’ve been picturing Heaven often — a place where l’ll finally be free from the pain that’s been with me for so long. I imagine myself without the constant suffering, no longer needing medication just to survive the day.

“I’ll be able to run, to breathe, to feel whole. Though it will hurt to leave you all behind, please know that I will finally be out of pain, and I will be at peace.”

McShain previously opened up about her experience of undergoing treatment for cancer.

She went through seven months of chemotherapy treatment, and experienced aggressive side effects.

“At this point, I’ve transitioned into end-of-life care, focusing on pain relief and managing side effects, with so much time spent in both the hospital and hospice facilities.

“I’ve been really numb to everything like I haven’t really been crying,” she said in an update.

“It’s crazy to think that I got given one to five years originally – I got diagnosed the 19th of April – and I’m not even a year yet.

“It just feels so surreal how fast my cancer has taken over my body and how fast it grows.”

