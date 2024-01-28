Tickets to Klopp’s final game are being sold for £24,480

It’s a 408x increase

Tickets for Jurgen Klopp’s last game at Anfield are being sold for unholy amounts on the internet.

On Friday, the German boss who is worshiped in The Kop announced rather surprisingly that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

On the final day of their league campaign, Anfield will welcome Wolves to the stadium where naturally there will be a big farewell celebration for Klopp after the match.

The Mirror has since reported that prime tickets situated behind the dugout in Anfield’s Main Stand will cost around £24,480 after secondary site fees and VAT is added.

Typically those seats go for around £60 a ticket so this is a 408x increase for the privilige of being close to Klopp in his final home game.

Even some of the cheapest tickets for that game will set you back around £2,000 and that’s before booking charges are added.

Supporters will be hoping to see the Klopp sign off in style by winning the Premier League, especially as when the Reds were crowned champions in 2020, lockdown measures meant captain Jordan Henderson had to lift the trophy in an empty stadium.

Talk about an anti-climax.