18th Jul 2025

Thunderstorm warning brought forward as flash flood alert issued

Sammi Minion

It’s safe to say the heatwave is over

The Met Office are warning that Britons should prepare for thunderstorms from as early as today before a very wet weekend sets in. 

Parts of northern England and the South-East are likely to be affected by thunderstorms from as early as 12pm today, while the rest of the country is at risk from 9pm tonight into tomorrow morning. 

A yellow warning for thunderstorms that had been in place for tomorrow has been brought forward to today, while tomorrow’s warning has now been upgraded to a stronger amber warning. 

Thunderstorms bring very heavy and even torrential rain. 

Some places may see a month’s worth of rain falling in the space of a few hours. 

The Met Office said: “Areas of heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruption to transport and travel from late Friday through much of Saturday.”

“Thunderstorms bring the potential for the disruption to transport and infrastructure through Friday afternoon and evening.”

Thunderstorms are common after periods of hot weather and the UK saw highs of well over 30C across the nation last weekend. 

After dryer periods the ground is too hard to absorb excess rainwater, making flash floods much more likely. 

There is even the risk that some areas could be cut off if rainfall floods over onto access roads. 

Topics:

thunderstorms,UK,Weather

