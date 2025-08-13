Search icon

News

13th Aug 2025

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man with 12-year-old arrested

Harry Warner

The incident happened in Kent

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of 49-year-old man and a 12-year-old has been arrested in Kent.

The news comes after Kent Police were called to an incident on the Isle of Sheppey in Leysdown-on-Sea just after 7pm on Sunday.

Alexander Cashford, 49, was found dead at the scene after receiving multiple injuries.

The incident happened allegedly after following a “disturbance involving a small group of people”, according to police.

Subsequently, a 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested and taken into custody.

The three suspects, who were all from London, were charged with murder by joint venture on Tuesday.

The teenagers cannot be named for legal reasons.

A 12-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday in Basildon, Essex, in connection with the incident.

She remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to detectives to contact the force.

Topics:

Crime,Kent,News,sensitive

