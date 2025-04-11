Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

The crash took place in Boca Raton.

A small aircraft has crashed onto a highway in Boca Raton, Flordia, which has led to the death of three people according to local media.

Locals reported hearing a plane which sounded “really loud and low” shortly before the crash which occurred early on Friday.

Live footage showed the wreckage of the plane and a car ablaze near the crash site.

The pilot of the Cessna 310R reported “mechanical issues” while trying to approach the airport.

Footage from a local news channel briefly showed one of the victims.

Did a plane just crash in Boca Raton? I noticed a propellor plane sounded really loud and low. I looked at flightradar24 and saw this Cessna 310 flying weird at 200 ft close to the airport. pic.twitter.com/LNDZPlao6s — Lorenzo Echeverria (@LozoEche) April 11, 2025

Flight data appeared to show the Cessna 310R propellor aircraft circling multiple times shortly after taking off from Boca Raton Airport.

Local police have told residents to “avoid the area” and closed two highways as well as an overpass near the crash site.

Both the road and a nearby railway were scattered with debris.