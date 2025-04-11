Search icon

11th Apr 2025

Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

Sean Crosbie

The crash took place in Boca Raton.

A small aircraft has crashed onto a highway in Boca Raton, Flordia, which has led to the death of three people according to local media.

Locals reported hearing a plane which sounded “really loud and low” shortly before the crash which occurred early on Friday.

Live footage showed the wreckage of the plane and a car ablaze near the crash site.

The pilot of the Cessna 310R reported “mechanical issues” while trying to approach the airport.

Footage from a local news channel briefly showed one of the victims.

Flight data appeared to show the Cessna 310R propellor aircraft circling multiple times shortly after taking off from Boca Raton Airport.

Local police have told residents to “avoid the area” and closed two highways as well as an overpass near the crash site.

Both the road and a nearby railway were scattered with debris.

Florida,us news

