Three people dead and one seriously injured after helicopter crash in Isle of Wight

BREAKING

Authorities have confirmed that three people have died and one is in a serious condition after a helicopter crashed in the Isle of Wight.

“We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight this morning,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

“Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition.

“At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved, as efforts continue to contact and support their families.

“We will not be commenting on the circumstances of the incident but continue to work alongside the Air Accident Investigation Branch.”

Northumbria Helicopters confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in a crash this morning.

The firm said that the G-OCLV model took off from Sandown Airport around 9am this morning for a flying lesson with four people onboard, including the pilot.

“Northumbria Helicopters is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident,” they said in a statement.

“Northumbria Helicopters will release further information in due course.”