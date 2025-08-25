Search icon

News

25th Aug 2025

Three people dead and one seriously injured after helicopter crash in Isle of Wight

Nina McLaughlin

BREAKING

Authorities have confirmed that three people have died and one is in a serious condition after a helicopter crashed in the Isle of Wight.

“We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight this morning,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

“Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition.

“At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved, as efforts continue to contact and support their families.

“We will not be commenting on the circumstances of the incident but continue to work alongside the Air Accident Investigation Branch.”

Northumbria Helicopters confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in a crash this morning.

The firm said that the G-OCLV model took off from Sandown Airport around 9am this morning for a flying lesson with four people onboard, including the pilot.

“Northumbria Helicopters is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident,”  they said in a statement.

“Northumbria Helicopters will release further information in due course.”

Topics:

Isle of Wight,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Miriam Margolyes says she ‘wants to be put down’ in heartbreaking health update

assisted dying

Miriam Margolyes says she ‘wants to be put down’ in heartbreaking health update

By Erin McLaughlin

‘Mass casualty’ emergency declared at UK beach as children rushed to hospital

Beach

‘Mass casualty’ emergency declared at UK beach as children rushed to hospital

By JOE

EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke

sensitive

EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Airline to make plus-size passengers purchase two seats from next year

Airline

Airline to make plus-size passengers purchase two seats from next year

By Ava Keady

Ryanair flight grounded at Manchester Airport as passenger attempts to open door mid-air

Manchester

Ryanair flight grounded at Manchester Airport as passenger attempts to open door mid-air

By Ava Keady

‘Door To Hell’ is finally closing after burning for 54 years

doot to hell

‘Door To Hell’ is finally closing after burning for 54 years

By Ava Keady

Gisèle Pelicot’s daughter explains why she no longer speaks to her mother after dad’s conviction

sensitive

Gisèle Pelicot’s daughter explains why she no longer speaks to her mother after dad’s conviction

By Erin McLaughlin

Study reveals where Britain’s funniest people are born

Britain

Study reveals where Britain’s funniest people are born

By Dan Seddon

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead aged 52

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead aged 52

By Joseph Loftus

Airline to make plus-size passengers purchase two seats from next year

Airline

Airline to make plus-size passengers purchase two seats from next year

By Ava Keady

Ryanair flight grounded at Manchester Airport as passenger attempts to open door mid-air

Manchester

Ryanair flight grounded at Manchester Airport as passenger attempts to open door mid-air

By Ava Keady

‘Door To Hell’ is finally closing after burning for 54 years

doot to hell

‘Door To Hell’ is finally closing after burning for 54 years

By Ava Keady

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By JOE

Gisèle Pelicot’s daughter explains why she no longer speaks to her mother after dad’s conviction

sensitive

Gisèle Pelicot’s daughter explains why she no longer speaks to her mother after dad’s conviction

By Erin McLaughlin

Study reveals where Britain’s funniest people are born

Britain

Study reveals where Britain’s funniest people are born

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead aged 52

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead aged 52

By Joseph Loftus

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

Crash

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

By Ava Keady

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

Leeds

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

By JOE

Jamie Lee Curtis finally responds after her Freakier Friday advert left fans ‘distracted’

Jamie Lee Curtis finally responds after her Freakier Friday advert left fans ‘distracted’

By Joseph Loftus

Starmer announces plans to tackle mounting asylum claims amid hotel protests

Starmer announces plans to tackle mounting asylum claims amid hotel protests

By Joseph Loftus

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

Breakfast

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

By JOE

Load more stories