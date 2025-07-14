Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

UK Politicians face a serious challenge in winning back the trust of the Brits

A new poll reveals just how politically fractured Britain is and how little trust Brits have in their politicians.

According to the poll, three in five Brits say they wouldn’t trust Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch, or Reform leader Nigel Farage to even watch their bags.

All three politicians share the same levels of distrust.

When asked to describe the state of the country in one word, ‘broken’, ‘mess’, ‘struggling’, ‘divided’, and ‘expensive’ were among the most answered words in the poll.

The poll-makers behind the ‘Shattered Britain’ report believe most people in the UK can fit into one of seven segments that reflect their attitude towards the nation’s issues, as reported by the Metro.

The seven segments are:

Progressive Activists: A highly engaged and globally-minded group driven by concerns about social justice. Make up 12% of the population.

Incrementalist Left: A civic-minded, community-oriented group preferring views which are generally left-of-centre, but hold an aversion to the extreme. Make up 21% of the population.

Established Liberals: A confident and hopeful segment who believe the system broadly works as it is and who trust experts to deliver continued progress. Make up 9% of the population.

Sceptical Scrollers: A digitally-native group who have lost faith in traditional institutions and seek alternative sources of truth online. Make up 10% of the population.

Rooted Patriots: A patriotic but politically volatile group which feels abandoned and overlooked by political elites and rally for leaders with common sense, but does not want to overthrow the system as a whole. Concerned about community decline and migration. Make up 20% of the population.

Traditional Conservatives: Respectful of authority and tradition, Traditional Conservatives believe in individual responsibility and established norms. Make up 8% of the population.

Dissenting Disruptors: A group frustrated with their circumstances who gravitate towards radical solutions, Dissenting Disruptors crave dramatic change and strong leadership. Make up 20% of the population.

The report was based on a survey of 20,000 and dozens of focus groups across the UK.

The results show major concern about money among the British public.

More than half believe the cost of living crisis won’t end, and close to half (43%) recognise money as their biggest source of stress.

A majority of Brits (53%) claimed they thought those in their children’s generation would have a less qualitative life compared to those in their parents’ generation.

Two-thirds of people believe politics has become more chaotic over the past ten years, claiming it will never return to ‘normal’.

Dianne, described as a ‘Rooted Patriot’ in the report, told the pollsters: “I think our government’s the worst ones actually.

“They don’t respect the people that vote for them, and if they were to do that then it would be a lot better, but they don’t. You try to get the best for everybody, and the government just laugh at you.”

Meanwhile, Maddie, reported to be a ‘Progressive Activist’, said: “You notice a difference, you notice everything going up, that transport and we’re all sort of living on top of each other as well.

“And the rich are richer and the poor are poorer.”

To end on a more positive note, it seems people are generally satisfied with the area in which they live.

According to the poll, people tend to describe the place where they live as ‘quiet’, ‘nice’, ‘rural’, ‘safe’, and ‘peaceful’.

Additionally, in stark contrast to Britain’s politicians, people do report trusting their neighbours.