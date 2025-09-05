Three British nationals among those dead in Lisbon funicular crash, police say

The crash took place on Wednesday

Three British nationals are among those who died when the Gloria funicular in Lisbon derailed and crashed on Wednesday, as first reported by Sky News.

The crash occurred at 6pm on Wednesday 3rd September and a total of 16 people are believed to have died, per local authorities.

More than 20 passengers were also injured by the collision, which left many trapped under the wreckage of the funicular.

The funicular is one of the popular attractions for visitors to Lisbon and it is understood that most of those on board were tourists.

Also among the victims are nationals of Portugal, South Korea, Switzerland, Canada, Germany and Ukraine, per police.

It is currently unclear what caused the crash but the local public transport operator has launched an investigation, adding that all of the other funicular vehicles will be inspected.