Search icon

News

05th Sep 2025

Three British nationals among those dead in Lisbon funicular crash, police say

Sammi Minion

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

The crash took place on Wednesday

Three British nationals are among those who died when the Gloria funicular in Lisbon derailed and crashed on Wednesday, as first reported by Sky News.

The crash occurred at 6pm on Wednesday 3rd September and a total of 16 people are believed to have died, per local authorities.

More than 20 passengers were also injured by the collision, which left many trapped under the wreckage of the funicular.

The funicular is one of the popular attractions for visitors to Lisbon and it is understood that most of those on board were tourists.

Also among the victims are nationals of Portugal, South Korea, Switzerland, Canada, Germany and Ukraine, per police.

It is currently unclear what caused the crash but the local public transport operator has launched an investigation, adding that all of the other funicular vehicles will be inspected.

Topics:

Lisbon,News,Portugal,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

mi6

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

News

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Major American fast food chain to launch first site in UK

Chicken

Major American fast food chain to launch first site in UK

By Erin McLaughlin

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

London

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

By Sammi Minion

Major American fast food chain to launch first site in UK

Chicken

Major American fast food chain to launch first site in UK

By Erin McLaughlin

Brazilian billionaire leaves entire £800 million fortune to Neymar ‘in his will’

Brazil

Brazilian billionaire leaves entire £800 million fortune to Neymar ‘in his will’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War

America

Donald Trump to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War

By Charlie Herbert

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

By Sammi Minion

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

By Charlie Herbert

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Load more stories