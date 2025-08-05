Search icon

News

05th Aug 2025

Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges 

Sammi Minion

The midfielder attended court in London today 

Former Arsenal player Thomas Partey has been granted ‘conditional’ bail after he was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, per BBC News. 

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he was playing regularly for the North London club. 

Partey was charged for the first time just four days after his contract with Arsenal expired. 

According to The Athletic, Partey is currently in talks to sign for La Liga side Villarreal. 

The 32-year-old Ghanaian appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

His lawyer has previously said that he denied all charges against him, adding that he welcomes “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

