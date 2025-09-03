This Morning hit with hundreds of Ofcom complaints following Rylan’s speech on migrants

The reality star hosted the show last week.

This Morning has been hit with hundreds of Ofcom complaints following Rylan’s speech on migrants.

The reality star stepped in for regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard last week, where he made a passionate speech on the mid-morning show.

Ofcom received 567 complaints after the August 27 episode.

“This country is built on immigration,” said Rylan.

“Legal immigration — a lot of the nurses, the doctors that have saved my mum’s life have come over here from other countries.

“They’re living a great life, they’re paying into this tax system, and they’re helping this country thrive,” he explained.

The 36-year-old continued: “I find it absolutely insane that all these people are risking their lives coming across the Channel.

“And when they get here, it does seem, and I think this is why a lot of Labour voters as well are saying there’s something wrong, it feels like, ‘Welcome, come on in’.

“That’s the narrative we’re being fed. Here’s the iPad. Here’s the NHS in reception of your hotel. Here’s three meals a day. Here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time and welcome,” he stated.

Rylan acknowledged that he would upset people with his opinion but continued to say: “The money that it’s costing us, the amount of people that are in this country that we have no idea who they are, what they’ve done, what they’re capable of – and clearly we see a lot of it in the press at the moment. Not all, but some, what some are doing to people in this country.”

He brought his speech to an end by highlighting that if he arrived at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and left his passport in Spain, he wouldn’t be let in, before adding: “If I arrive on a boat from Calais, I get taken to a four-star hotel?”

The Mirror fact-checked his statement and found that the Home Office does not provide mobile phones and iPads to new arrivals because these are not considered a basic need.

Charities and churches may provide people with them, as well as clothing and food; however, this does not come from taxpayers.

Asylum seekers are indeed entitled to free NHS care whilst claims are being processed.

Additionally, they confirmed that some four-star hotels have been used for asylum seekers; however, the Home Office said only basic needs are provided once their use changes.

On his point of meals and games, the Home Office does have a legal duty to provide basic support to destitute asylum seekers while their claims are processed, as they are legally banned from working and therefore cannot earn money.

The allowance they receive is very small—if their meals are provided, they receive £9.95 a week per person, and if they are in self-catered accommodation, their allowance is £49.18.

“People online reacted to the rant, with one saying: “I stand by Rylan. He spoke the truth.”

Another person commented: “Get out of your box and maybe learn some facts before repeating propaganda.”

Rylan hosted the show again on Friday, August 29, but confirmed that it would be his last day hosting the mid-day show.