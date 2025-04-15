This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

He would be the first scouser to play the iconic role.

This City Is Ours star is tipped to become the next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing.

The 36-year-old’s profile has been rising dramatically since he featured in the BBC crime series.

James Nelson-Joyce has been named as a serious contender to play the next James Bond.

The Liverpudlian actor is 6/1 with bookmakers to take over the role from Daniel Craig.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Nelson-Joyce said it would be a ‘privilege’ to be the first ‘double-O Scouse’.

Theo James is favourite to be cast in the role, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Stephen Graham also being in the mix.

The iconic role remains unfilled after Amazon MGM studio management bought the franchise.

The management previously confirmed that the role would remain played by a British male.