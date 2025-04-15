Search icon

News

15th Apr 2025

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

Ava Keady

He would be the first scouser to play the iconic role.

This City Is Ours star is tipped to become the next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing.

The 36-year-old’s profile has been rising dramatically since he featured in the BBC crime series.

James Nelson-Joyce has been named as a serious contender to play the next James Bond.

The Liverpudlian actor is 6/1 with bookmakers to take over the role from Daniel Craig.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Nelson-Joyce said it would be a ‘privilege’ to be the first ‘double-O Scouse’.

Theo James is favourite to be cast in the role, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Stephen Graham also being in the mix.

The iconic role remains unfilled after Amazon MGM studio management bought the franchise.

The management previously confirmed that the role would remain played by a British male.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

Football

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

By Harry Warner

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

sensitive

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

By Ava Keady

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

AI

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

By Dan Seddon

Tom Hanks slams rewriting of classic books to cater for ‘modern sensitivities’

censorship

Tom Hanks slams rewriting of classic books to cater for ‘modern sensitivities’

By JOE

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

sensitive

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

Football

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

Netflix

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

Enertainment

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

By JOE

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

Alcohol

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

By JOE

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

By Ava Keady

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

AI

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

America

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories