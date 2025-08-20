Search icon

20th Aug 2025

Thirteen councils to take action to remove asylum seekers from hotels

Harry Warner

It comes after a recent ruling in Epping

Thirteen councils are set to take action to remove asylum seekers from hotels following Epping Forest District council’s surprise win in the High Court allowing the blocking of asylum hotels.

The last month has seen regular protests outside hotels in the Essex town of Epping being used to house asylum seekers as tensions continue to rise around the matter.

It went as far as Epping Forest District council going to the high court to secure a temporary injunction to be granted the power to evict asylum seekers from hotels.

The Home Office had warned that providing an injunction to the council could “interfere” with its legal obligations.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing the hotel’s owner argued it would set a dangerous “precedent” that could mean authorities struggle to find emergency housing for migrants.

In the wake of this ruling, Nigel Farage has said that all councils controlled by Reform UK will do “everything in their power” to stop the establishment of asylum hotels in their council areas.

With this some Conservative councils also followed suit.

The councils that mayoral areas that have committed to taking action over asylum hotels are as follows:

  • Broxbourne Council
  • Derbyshire
  • Doncaster
  • Durham
  • Greater Lincolnshire (mayoralty)
  • Hull & East Yorkshire (mayoralty)
  • Kent
  • Lancashire
  • Lincolnshire
  • North Northamptonshire
  • Nottinghamshire
  • Staffordshire
  • West Northamptonshire

