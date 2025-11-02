The top things that make Brits laugh have been revealed

Watching people trip over, mischievous pranks, and funny animal videos top the list of things guaranteed to make someone laugh – whether they are eight or 80

A poll, of 2,000 adults in the UK, found 22 per cent can’t help but giggle when a bird poos on someone’s head.

Kids saying the funniest things and toddlers accidentally dropping a naughty word (39 per cent) also featured highly in the top 40 list of things guaranteed to make people chuckle, alongside pulling silly faces (19 per cent).

And 17 per cent admit toilet humour gets them every time, while 12 per cent find someone talking in their sleep or snoring really loudly particularly hilarious.

Top pranks include hiding behind doors to jump out at people (15 per cent), confidently sharing fake facts (13 per cent), and playing random sounds like cat meows from hidden speakers (13 per cent).

The research was commissioned by Cartoon Network, to celebrate the launch of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, back from a seven-year hiatus, with even more pranks and pandemonium.

British comedian and professor of laughter, Dr. Oliver Double, who has teamed up with the TV channel and programme, said: “Our nation’s favourite jokes and pranks show we’re a bunch of good-humoured pranksters.

“From inventive pranks to witty one-liners, our humour thrives on quick thinking, surprise, mischief and clever wordplay.

“That’s why shows like Gumball land so well, it’s full of cheeky antics, playful silliness, and wonderfully absurd unpredictability.”

The average Brit laughs out loud three times in a typical day, and 36 per cent often laugh at things they probably shouldn’t.

Over a third (35 per cent) claim to have done something silly that felt like it belonged in a cartoon episode.

Among the most favoured jokes were “Why don’t eggs tell jokes? They’d crack each other up” (17 per cent), and “Why don’t skeletons fight each other? They don’t have the guts” (15 per cent).

The study found 85 per cent believe laughter is the best medicine, with TV shows, family, and pets providing the biggest laughs.

And 48 per cent think adults should be more childlike, embracing silliness and harmless pranks.

Almost eight in 10 Brits (78 per cent) who took part in the study by OnePoll.com say they laugh more when they’re with certain people.

And 37 per cent even admit they like the sound of their own laugh.

Monika Oomen, spokesperson for, Kids EMEA at Warner Bros. Discovery, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, said: “This research confirms what we’ve always known – families love to laugh together.

“Gumball, packed with fast-paced chaos, and sheer unpredictability, brings generations together in one gloriously weird comic universe, often around the comedy of everyday chaos.”

40 things guaranteed to make someone laugh no matter their age

1. Funny animal videos

2. Kids saying the funniest things / Toddlers accidentally dropping a naughty word

3. A comedy TV show

4. Being tickled

5. Babies reacting to their own reflection

6. Watching someone try not to laugh

7. Someone getting the giggles in a serious situation

8. Dad jokes

9. Trousers splitting / or falling down

10. A perfectly executed prank

11. A bird doing a poo on someone’s head

12. Someone’s chair breaking underneath them

13. Seeing someone slip, trip or fall over

14. Silly faces

15. Dogs getting the ‘zoomies’

16. Someone breaking wind

17. Overenthusiastic dance moves at weddings

18. Someone getting stuck in a revolving door

19. Someone misusing a common phrase with total confidence

20. Toilet humour

21. Comedy typos

22. Watching back old videos of being out with friends

23. Someone accidentally waving back at someone who wasn’t waving at them

24. Ridiculous dance-offs

25. People attempting famous accents

26. People doing impressions of their friends

27. Fart machines

28. Whoopee cushions

29. Someone talking in their sleep or snoring really loudly

30. Jump scaring someone by saying Boo / someone being made to jump

31. People getting hit in the head by a football

32. Someone’s voice cracking when saying something serious

33. Play fighting/ pillow fights

34. Toilet roll stuck on someone’s shoe

35. People trying to whisper but failing miserably

36. Fake spiders/bugs to freak people out

37. A mime with wild expressions

38. Witnessing someone accidentally replying to all / messaging someone they were talking about

39. Someone having a bogey hanging out of their nose

40. The game ‘bogeys’ where people have to shout the words increasingly loudly

Top pranks that have the UK laughing

1. Hiding behind a door to jump out at someone

2. Telling someone a fake fact with confidence

3. Hiding a small speaker and played random sounds

4. Putting a whoopee cushion under someone’s seat

5. Changing someone’s ringtone to something absurd or silly

6. Putting googly eyes on everything in the fridge

7. Changing your voice on a phone call

8. Putting a fake spider somewhere

9. Swapping sugar with salt

10. Sending someone to find a “long stand” or “tartan paint”