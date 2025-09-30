The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

The Simpsons will make a comeback to our screens after two decades, as the sequel to The Simpsons Movie has been confirmed.

The sequel is set to be released in 2027, 20 years after the first, which followed the beloved cartoon series.

20th Century Studios confirmed the sequel on Monday with a release date set for 23 July 2027.

The film poster was shared on Instagram along with a picture of a doughnut being grabbed with a tagline that read: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

The beloved series, created by cartoonist Matt Groening, premiered in 1989 and follows the Simpsons family: Homer, Marge, and their three children, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

The cartoon has aired for 37 seasons and has been renewed through to season 40.

The Simpsons Movie was released back in July 2007 and shows Homer accidentally polluting Springfield’s water supply, which resulted in the Environmental Protection Agency enclosing the town in a dome, leaving him the task of saving Springfield and his family.

At the end of the credits, baby Maggie pops up on the screen saying “sequel?”, teasing the announcement which is being made almost 20 years later.

The popular film made more than $500 million at the global box office.

In 2014, James L Brooks, executive producer and The Simpsons co-writer, revealed he had been approached by Fox to make a sequel. However, 10 years later, in 2024, Simpsons writer and executive producer Al Jean said there had been no formal talks or script development.

Jean said Disney was waiting to see how Inside Out 2 performed in cinemas after several animated Disney films flopped at the box office, adding: “I want to see the animation business completely returned to what it was before the pandemic. And then, I think if that was the case, it would make sense to do The Simpsons theatrically.”

It turned out Inside Out 2 took $1.6bn at the box office and briefly became the highest-grossing animated film yet, until it was outshone by Ne Zha 2 earlier this year.

No plot details for the Simpsons sequel have been announced yet.

The Simpsons is the longest-running animated and scripted prime-time US TV show of all time, airing almost 800 episodes over 36 years.