The Rock looks unrecognisable after dramatic physique transformation

Fans are left stunned

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known for his very muscular physique as he’s often cast, as the adventurous tough guy.

However, now the WWE star turned Hollywood icon looks to be sporting a rather slimmed-down version of his signature physique.

The Rock is set to play UFC fighter Mark Kerr in A24’s upcoming biographical sports drama The Smashing Machine.

Fans were left stunned when they spotted Johnson in Venice ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival today (Monday, 1 September). He was also filmed walking with his co-star Emily Blunt.

Fans were quick to share their opinion on Johnson’s new look online.

One person commented: “Nah, that’s not a real picture surely,” under a picture of The Rock at the Miu Miu Women’s Tales event on Saturday.

“He said F the Gym,” another wrote.

“If he’s really going to take acting seriously, and I mean no more just action bull****, we have to get used to this,” a third said.

However, not everyone believes it, with one person writing: “Looks like AI to me.”