Search icon

News

01st Sep 2025

The Rock looks unrecognisable after dramatic physique transformation

JOE

Fans are left stunned

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known for his very muscular physique as he’s often cast, as the adventurous tough guy.

However, now the WWE star turned Hollywood icon looks to be sporting a rather slimmed-down version of his signature physique.

The Rock is set to play UFC fighter Mark Kerr in A24’s upcoming biographical sports drama The Smashing Machine.

Fans were left stunned when they spotted Johnson in Venice ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival today (Monday, 1 September). He was also filmed walking with his co-star Emily Blunt.

@emily.blunt12 #emilyblunt and #dwaynetherockjohnson has arrived in Venice for #venicefilmfestival2025 #thesmashingmachine #fyp ♬ original sound – Emily Blunt Fanpage

Fans were quick to share their opinion on Johnson’s new look online.

One person commented: “Nah, that’s not a real picture surely,” under a picture of The Rock at the Miu Miu Women’s Tales event on Saturday.

“He said F the Gym,” another wrote.

“If he’s really going to take acting seriously, and I mean no more just action bull****, we have to get used to this,” a third said.

However, not everyone believes it, with one person writing: “Looks like AI to me.”

Topics:

Dwayne The Rock Johnson,The Rock,Transformation

RELATED ARTICLES

What are the dark circles on swimmers’ backs at Paris Olympics

Conor McGregor

What are the dark circles on swimmers’ backs at Paris Olympics

By Charlie Herbert

WWE forced to mute live Wrestlemania coverage as The Rock launches X-rated rant

Dwayne Johnson

WWE forced to mute live Wrestlemania coverage as The Rock launches X-rated rant

By Charlie Herbert

Man uses AI to reimagine The Rock and Jason Momoa as Disney characters

AI

Man uses AI to reimagine The Rock and Jason Momoa as Disney characters

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Internet notices one problem after Donald Trump claims to be alive

Conspiracy

Internet notices one problem after Donald Trump claims to be alive

By JOE

Greta Thunberg Gaza flotilla forced to return hours after departure

Gaza

Greta Thunberg Gaza flotilla forced to return hours after departure

By Ava Keady

Keir Starmer vows to close ‘every single asylum hotel’

keir starmer

Keir Starmer vows to close ‘every single asylum hotel’

By Harry Warner

CEO issues official statement after ‘stealing’ cap from child at US Open

Sports

CEO issues official statement after ‘stealing’ cap from child at US Open

By Ava Keady

Man asks to be deported to Somalia ‘because it’s safer than Nuneaton’

deportation

Man asks to be deported to Somalia ‘because it’s safer than Nuneaton’

By JOE

RFK Jr says that he’ll reveal the ’cause of autism’ in September

Autism

RFK Jr says that he’ll reveal the ’cause of autism’ in September

By JOE

Internet notices one problem after Donald Trump claims to be alive

Conspiracy

Internet notices one problem after Donald Trump claims to be alive

By JOE

Greta Thunberg Gaza flotilla forced to return hours after departure

Gaza

Greta Thunberg Gaza flotilla forced to return hours after departure

By Ava Keady

Keir Starmer vows to close ‘every single asylum hotel’

keir starmer

Keir Starmer vows to close ‘every single asylum hotel’

By Harry Warner

Cabin bag designed to perfectly fit Ryanair requirements gets discount for limited time

Affiliate

Cabin bag designed to perfectly fit Ryanair requirements gets discount for limited time

By Jonny Yates

CEO issues official statement after ‘stealing’ cap from child at US Open

Sports

CEO issues official statement after ‘stealing’ cap from child at US Open

By Ava Keady

Man asks to be deported to Somalia ‘because it’s safer than Nuneaton’

deportation

Man asks to be deported to Somalia ‘because it’s safer than Nuneaton’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Sabrina Carpenter calls out people offended over Man’s Best Friend cover

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter calls out people offended over Man’s Best Friend cover

By Kat O'Connor

RFK Jr says that he’ll reveal the ’cause of autism’ in September

Autism

RFK Jr says that he’ll reveal the ’cause of autism’ in September

By JOE

British baby dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates fall

Vaccines

British baby dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates fall

By JOE

The tiny device everyone’s buying to help them sleep better as the nights draw in

Affiliate

The tiny device everyone’s buying to help them sleep better as the nights draw in

By Jonny Yates

Florence and the Machine ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Florence and the Machine ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Harry Potter legend reprising iconic role in new reboot

Harry Potter

Harry Potter legend reprising iconic role in new reboot

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories