News

05th Sep 2025

The Duchess of Kent has died

JOE

The Duchess of Kent has died

The Duchess was the oldest living member of the Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace have reported that The Duchess of Kent has died at the age of 92.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Kent.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley married the Duke of Kent, who is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 1961.

After the late Queen Elizabeth’s death, the Duchess became the oldest living member of the Royal Family.

She devoted her life to music and advocating for children and young people’s welfare, according to the royals’ website.

An online condolence book will become available in the following days, and details regarding the funeral will be announced shortly.

Topics:

Royal Family,sensitive

