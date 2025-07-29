The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

Alon Abutbul — who starred in Christopher Nolan’s critically-acclaimed Dark Knight Rises Batman film — has passed away at the age of 60.

The Israeli actor died after collapsing while on a beach in Tel Aviv, per news network N12.

Abutbul is one of the best known actors in Israel, and over the past 20 years has appeared in a range of well-known films including Munich and London Has Fallen.

The exact cause of Abutbul’s death is not yet known.

Tributes to the 60-year-old have begun to pour in already.

Israeli Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar said on Twitter/X: “I was deeply pained to hear of his sudden death.

“Last night I watched an interview with him, where he talked about filming a movie he recently participated in, and the passion for the profession that radiated from him was evident even after so many years in the field.

“Alon was an Ophir Award and Television Academy Award winner and over the years portrayed a wide range of characters to which he brought depth and emotion, leaving a deep mark on Israeli culture. May his memory be blessed.”

אלון היה זוכה פרס אופיר ופרס האקדמיה לטלוויזיה וגילם לאורך השנים מגוון רחב של… — Miki Zohar מיקי זוהר (@zoharm7) July 29, 2025

Abutbul’s is best known for playing Dr. Leonid Pavel in The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

He leaves behind his wife Shir Bilia as well as four children.