The Champions League GW2: Follow of the action as Liverpool travel to Galatasaray

The Champions League returns as three English sides are in action on this action-packed Tuesday night of football!

Attention quickly turns to Istanbul for Liverpool after their disappointing defeat at Crystal Palace, where they will face the mighty atmosphere of Galatasaray.

In the United Kingdom, we have a grand occasion on our hands as Chelsea welcome the return of the Special One, with Benfica the guests.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand travel to Norway to face a Bodo/Glimt side that have enjoyed a brilliant rise in recent years.

Follow all of the action in our live hub as we get it!

