An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 24 July) is The Butterfly Effect, the 2004 cult sci-fi thriller.

An against-type Ashton Kutcher (That ’70s Show) stars as Evan, a college student who suffered a traumatic childhood and is now afflicted with headaches so painful that he frequently blacks out.

While unconscious, however, he discovers he has the ability to travel back in time to alter the past for himself and his friends (including Amy Smart, Crank).

“But changing the past can drastically alter the present, and Evan finds himself in nightmarish alternate realities, including one where he’s locked away in prison,” the plot synopsis reads.

While it received predominantly negative reviews upon release, The Butterfly Effect was a box office hit upon release and was well-received by audiences, currently holding an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.6 score on IMDB.

In the intervening years, meanwhile, certain critics have argued for its merit – praising its interesting sci-fi premise, its quite dark story and its performances.

The movie even got two direct-to-DVD sequels in 2006 and 2009.

The original Butterfly Effect is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on the channel Legend at 1am.

It is also currently streaming for free on Plex and Rakuten TV.

