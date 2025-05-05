Texting ‘K’ is the most emotionally triggering message you can send, study says

No surprises there..

A study has shown that the most emotionally triggering text message that you can send to someone is “K”.

We’ve all been there, you’ve typed out a huge paragraph to someone just for them to reply with one singular letter, not even “OK”.

It is utterly infuriating, and the vast majority of texters would agree.

However, it has now been proven that this is by far the worst text to send to somebody.

A 2023 study published in the Journal of Mobile Communication, found that the single letter “K” is the “most negatively received response in digital conversations”.

It even beat out responses like “sure” or simply being left on read as the most negative response.

According to the study, the single letter response “conveys emotional distance, passive-aggressiveness, or disinterest”.

Therefore, it is deemed a far more emotionally triggering message than many other responses.

The results of this study have of course made their way on to social media with several people chiming in with their opinions.

One Instagram user said: “K is still fine. Wait until you receive this [thumbs up emoji].”

Someone else wrote: “That’s why you have to respond with “Kk” no longer emotionally triggering, am I right?”