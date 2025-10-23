Search icon

News

23rd Oct 2025

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Harry Warner

BREAKING

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are set to leave Strictly Come Dancing at the end of this series.

The news was announced in a video statement on Daly’s Instagram in which the pair appeared.

A full statement read: “We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream.

“We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.

“We will cry when we say the last “keep dancing” but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.”

Topics:

Entertainment,News,Strictly Come Dancing,TV

