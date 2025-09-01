Temple where Jesus performed miracles has been found in new breakthrough

Experts have said the discovery could change our understanding of some famous Bible stories.

The temple where Jesus performed miracles has been found in a new breakthrough.

This comes as archaeologists believe they have uncovered the remains of a synagogue dating back to the first century.

The discovery has been hailed as one of the most significant biblical finds in years, long linked to many scriptures of Jesus.

For centuries, pilgrims and scholars alike have associated Chorazin, or Korazim, with stories from the New Testament.

The Gospels described how in a local synagogue Jesus preached and healed the sick and how he also later condemned the town for rejecting his teachings.

His warning is recorded in the Book of Matthew: “Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida!”

However, until now, physical traces of a synagogue from his time had proved near impossible to come across.

This may have changed with excavations at Korazim National Park, a site home to ruins of a synagogue built around AD 380.

In 2024, the 20th-century excavation was re-examined by a team led by archaeologist Achia Cohen-Tavor who made a startling discovery beneath its stone floor.

After removing layers of masonry, a series of giant boulders arranged in a deliberate foundation, as well as fragments of pottery, coins, and everyday cookware, were all found.

Cohen-Tavor stated: “This is a groundbreaking discovery.

“I have been excavating all over [the globe], and for me, it’s definitely one of the most important excavations I’ve ever directed.”

The artifacts lodged between the stones have offered major insights, with ceramic sherds dating back to the first century when Jesus is said to have travelled through Galilee.

In a video released about the dig, Cohen-Tavor said: “I can’t date the rock itself when it was put here.

“What I can date is the pottery and, hopefully, coins coming from between the rocks and definitely what’s beneath them.”

The findings have sparked debate among biblical historians; however, if the dates hold, the remains of the synagogue described in Matthew’s Gospel could be represented.

Only further analysis can confirm identification; however, evidence is strong that the location is what many believe it to be.

One of the most notable finds was the so-called ‘Chair of Moses’.

Such chairs are mentioned in Matthew 23, when Jesus told his followers: “The scribes and the Pharisees sat on Moses’ seat.” Similar seats have since been unearthed at sites including Hammath Tiberias and on the Greek island of Delos.

Caution around the case has been urged by archaeologists, with Cohen-Tavor reiterating ‘what was found at the site are just clues about the first-century synagogue,’ stressing only study will determine a definitive link to Jesus.