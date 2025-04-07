Search icon

News

07th Apr 2025

Temple Bar branded a ‘joke’ after man shares outrageous price for a round of drinks

Ava Keady

A man was shocked when he saw his bill for one round of drinks.

Temple Bar has been branded a ‘joke’ after a man shares his outrage for the price of drink in the iconic pub.

One customer was stunned when he received his bill for one round of drinks.

The eye-watering bill for just a single round of drinks came to €107.20 (£91.60).

The round consisted of one beer, one Coke, two rums and six Baby Guinness shots.

Breaking it down, a pint of Heineken cost a huge €11.45 (£9.78), a Coke €4.95 (£4.23), six Baby Guinness shots priced at a staggering €11.35 (£9.70) each, and two Malibu shots, also €11.35 each.

Whew!

Putting this into perspective, a 700ml bottle of Malibu can be purchased in Dunnes for just €17.50 (£14.95).

The receipt from Friday, April 4 quickly went viral after being shared online by the shocked customer, Ryan, on X.

At the bottom of the receipt, attempting to justify the cost, a note says: “All prices include live music and cover charge”.

Temple Bar is an iconic venue, loved by many for its live music, buzzing atmosphere, and continuous stream of tourists, however the bill has sparked debate over the huge cost of drink in one of the city’s busiest areas.

Social media users were quick to slam the prices, labelling the bill ‘a rip-off’, ‘daylight robbery’ and ‘unbelievable’.

“Nearly £70 for 6 Baby Guinness, I’d never check my bank app again!”: replied one user.

Another said: “WTF!!?!!? Where is that? 70 quid for 6 Guinness? Hope they sprinkled some gold on top.”

“Dublin is brutal. Did 82 euros on 4 gin and tonics last year. Left my glass for 1 minute it was swept up by glass collector half full,”: shared another victim of the rising cost of drink in the city.

On the other hand, some users defended he pub, highlighting its location and demand.

“To be fair, as stated at the bottom of the receipt, prices include live music,” said one user.

One user argued: “You go to one of the most popular tourist bars in the world, then act shocked when it’s expensive lmao.”

Featured Image via Eamonn Farrell/Rollingenws.ie.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

By Jacob Entwistle

First ever recording of moment someone’s death reveals what our final thoughts might be

First ever recording of moment someone’s death reveals what our final thoughts might be

By Ava Keady

Trump issues China with threat of more tariffs

America

Trump issues China with threat of more tariffs

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

By Ava Keady

Workers could be entitled to 12 weeks off from today under new neonatal leave rules

government

Workers could be entitled to 12 weeks off from today under new neonatal leave rules

By Harry Warner

Modern Family star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck

Modern Family star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck

By Ava Keady

Blondie star dies aged 70 after cancer battle

Blondie

Blondie star dies aged 70 after cancer battle

By Harry Warner

An underrated, breakneck action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

An underrated, breakneck action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Keir Starmer to address nation today in major speech

Keir Starmer to address nation today in major speech

By Harry Warner

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

One of the most horrifying films ever being turned into TV series by Adolescence producer

By Ava Keady

Workers could be entitled to 12 weeks off from today under new neonatal leave rules

government

Workers could be entitled to 12 weeks off from today under new neonatal leave rules

By Harry Warner

What time will Nintendo Switch 2 pre orders go live in the UK?

Affiliate

What time will Nintendo Switch 2 pre orders go live in the UK?

By Jonny Yates

Modern Family star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck

Modern Family star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck

By Ava Keady

Blondie star dies aged 70 after cancer battle

Blondie

Blondie star dies aged 70 after cancer battle

By Harry Warner

Premier League giants express interest to sign Matheus Cunha

Premier League giants express interest to sign Matheus Cunha

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

ITV set to revive Benidorm 8 years after it was axed

ITV set to revive Benidorm 8 years after it was axed

By Nina McLaughlin

An underrated, breakneck action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

An underrated, breakneck action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

UK retailer releases early Nintendo pre-orders amid huge Switch 2 demand

Affiliate

UK retailer releases early Nintendo pre-orders amid huge Switch 2 demand

By Jonny Yates

Keir Starmer to address nation today in major speech

Keir Starmer to address nation today in major speech

By Harry Warner

Gary Neville apologises for on-air commentary during Manchester derby

Gary Neville

Gary Neville apologises for on-air commentary during Manchester derby

By Colmán Stanley

Every UK retailer that will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock and pre orders including Amazon, Currys

Affiliate

Every UK retailer that will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock and pre orders including Amazon, Currys

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories