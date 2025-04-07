Temple Bar branded a ‘joke’ after man shares outrageous price for a round of drinks

A man was shocked when he saw his bill for one round of drinks.

Temple Bar has been branded a ‘joke’ after a man shares his outrage for the price of drink in the iconic pub.

One customer was stunned when he received his bill for one round of drinks.

The eye-watering bill for just a single round of drinks came to €107.20 (£91.60).

The round consisted of one beer, one Coke, two rums and six Baby Guinness shots.

Breaking it down, a pint of Heineken cost a huge €11.45 (£9.78), a Coke €4.95 (£4.23), six Baby Guinness shots priced at a staggering €11.35 (£9.70) each, and two Malibu shots, also €11.35 each.

Whew!

Putting this into perspective, a 700ml bottle of Malibu can be purchased in Dunnes for just €17.50 (£14.95).

The receipt from Friday, April 4 quickly went viral after being shared online by the shocked customer, Ryan, on X.

At the bottom of the receipt, attempting to justify the cost, a note says: “All prices include live music and cover charge”.

Temple Bar is an iconic venue, loved by many for its live music, buzzing atmosphere, and continuous stream of tourists, however the bill has sparked debate over the huge cost of drink in one of the city’s busiest areas.

Social media users were quick to slam the prices, labelling the bill ‘a rip-off’, ‘daylight robbery’ and ‘unbelievable’.

“Nearly £70 for 6 Baby Guinness, I’d never check my bank app again!”: replied one user.

Another said: “WTF!!?!!? Where is that? 70 quid for 6 Guinness? Hope they sprinkled some gold on top.”

“Dublin is brutal. Did 82 euros on 4 gin and tonics last year. Left my glass for 1 minute it was swept up by glass collector half full,”: shared another victim of the rising cost of drink in the city.

On the other hand, some users defended he pub, highlighting its location and demand.

“To be fair, as stated at the bottom of the receipt, prices include live music,” said one user.

One user argued: “You go to one of the most popular tourist bars in the world, then act shocked when it’s expensive lmao.”

Featured Image via Eamonn Farrell/Rollingenws.ie.