Teens fined £227k after filming themselves urinating in restaurant hotpot

The pair go by the names of Wu and Tang

Two teenagers have been ordered, along with their parents, to pay a £227,000 fine after they filmed themselves urinating into a restaurant hotpot, per Chinese state media CCTV news.

The pair of 17-year-olds are said to have taken turns standing on a table before urinating into the dish, in a private dining room at the Haidilao restaurant chain in Shanghai.

Hotpot is a broth traditionally served inside a large metal pot, served with meats or vegetables.

Earlier this year, one of the accused teenagers reportedly posted the incriminating video on social media where he is said to have made clear that the urination was an “intentional” act.

The teenager is said to have added that he was “fully aware” of the potential negative impact and consequences of his actions.

The restaurant implicated in the alleged stunt have apologised for the incident and have made clear that all affected utensils were “destroyed and replaced.”

The chain also took the extra step of refunding more than 4,000 affected dine-in orders and provided customers with compensation.

Tang and Wu, as well as their parents, were all sued by catering companies who are viewed as being likely linked to Haidilao.

While the catering companies initially sued for 23 million yuan (£2.4m), the final ruling ordered the teenagers and their families to put up 2.2m yuan (£227,000) to recoup the the cost of the refunds.

They must also publicise apology letters to the catering companies in designated newspapers.