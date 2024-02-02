Search icon

02nd Feb 2024

Teenagers who killed Brianna Ghey have been named

Nina McLaughlin

The teenagers who killed Brianna Ghey have finally been named after anonymity orders have been lifted

The case’s judge has ruled that the two 16-year-olds can finally be named as Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe.

Throughout the trial, the killers were referred to as just girl X and boy Y, but Manchester Crown Court has ruled that they can now be named as they are due to be sentenced later today.

The pair, who were 15 at the time, murdered Brianna last February in Linear Park in Culceth, Warrington.

They stabbed 16-year-old Brianna 28 times in her head, neck and back with a hunting knife.

Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, told Sky News the killers were a “pair of monsters.”

 “If I’m honest I hate them,” he told the outlet.

“They’re just evil for what they’ve done and I don’t think they’ll ever change. They’ll always be monsters. And that’s what they are to me.”

However, he revealed that he had changed his mind on wishing the pair to be named.

“At first, I thought they should be named. Why should they be protected? People should know who they are.

“Now, I think their names are always going to be tied to Brianna’s all the time,” he said.

