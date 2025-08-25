Search icon

25th Aug 2025

Teenager dies after becoming unwell at major UK music festival

Ava Keady

The girl was taken to hospital after feeling unwell at the festival.

A teenager has died after becoming unwell at major UK music festival.

The girl was attending Emerge Festival in Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast on Sunday night.

Police received a report that she felt unwell and was taken to hospital, where she later died.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that two other people fell ill at the festival, a woman in her 30s and a teenage boy, both of whom remain in hospital.

The woman’s condition is serious but stable, while the boy has received treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Speaking to Belfast Live, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of the sudden death of a girl aged in her late teens on Sunday, 24th August, who died in hospital after becoming unwell at an event in south Belfast.

“Additionally, two people remain in hospital after taking ill at the same event.

“A woman aged in her 30s is in a serious but stable condition at this time, while a boy aged in his teens received treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding all reports are ongoing,” they added.

