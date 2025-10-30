Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

Kevin Pieterson has led tributes

An Australian teenager has died after being hit by a cricket ball during a practice session.

17-year-old Ben Austin was training in cricket nets in Melbourne when he was hit in the neck by a ball thrown by a handheld ball launcher.

He was wearing a helmet but no neck guard when the ball hit him.

Ben Austin was rushed to a nearby hospital at 5pm local time on Tuesday and was put on life support, but he ultimately passed away on Thursday.

Ben’s father Jace Austin issued the following statement following his son’s death:

“For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket.

“He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.”

Mr Austin added that they were supporting a friend of Ben’s who had been in the nets with him when the tragic accident occurred.

He said: “This accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well.”

South African cricket legend Kevin Pieterson has added to tributes.

He took to X to write: “Horrific news of a young 17-year-old boy who got struck by a cricket ball in the nets yesterday in Melbourne and sadly passed away.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the Austin family, where the following message has been written.

“The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club along with the Waverley Park Hawks JFC have jointly set up a fundraiser to support the Austin family with the sudden passing of their beloved Ben.

“Our two clubs are coming together to provide whatever the family needs during this time and we welcome any donations big or small to help them along the way.

“What happened to Ben was sad for everyone involved and we are keen to assist the Austin family as much as we can.

“All funds will be donated directly to the family. “