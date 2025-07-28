Search icon

28th Jul 2025

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

Ava Keady

The incident occurred at a rural funfair.

A teen has suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ after her hair got caught in a funfair ride.

The 18-year-old was on the oscillating floor section of the Fun House ride at Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show in Hampshire.

She fell over, and her hair became caught in the roller on the floor; that is according to Emma Perry a heart failure nurse at Southampton General Hospital.

“Her friend came off the ride and said she was bleeding, so I offered my services as a first aider.

“When I got up there, I saw that three quarters of the girl’s scalp had been ripped off in what we call a degloving incident,” she said.

Ms Perry continued:  “I stayed with her, that is all I did really. I really feel for her and her family, they are the main priority.”

Emergency services were called to the scene before taking the teenager to the hospital.

In a statement on Facebook, the event confirmed that the incident was under investigation.

“Netley Marsh Steam & Craft Show Ltd are cooperating with all parties involved.

“No further comment will be made until such time as appropriate and more information is available.

“Any comments made at present on social media are NOT the views of the show organisers and we will continue to support all parties involved.”

Topics:

Accident,funfair,Hampshire,Injury,sensitive

