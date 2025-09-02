Search icon

News

02nd Sep 2025

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

JOE

Online harassment is a serious issue, but one teen was left stunned after discovering she was being anonymously bullied by her own mum

The investigation began after Beal City Schools received a complaint about cyberbullying.

Kendra Gail Licari was charged in December 2022 after a year-long investigation into the claims.

Licari’s daughter and her boyfriend were the victims of harassment, with prosecutors saying that the messages began at the start of 2021.

Licari, who had been working as a basketball coach at her daughter’s school at the time of the complaints, did not use any school devices for the harassment. The incidents also took place away from school property.

From January 2021, the district reached out to law enforcement for help in locating Licari’s daughter’s cyberbully. By April, they had enlisted the FBI’s help too.

The bureau’s computer crime division located the IP addresses linked to the messages, which led them to Licari.

The 42-year-old used VPNs to hide her location. Prosecutor David Barberi explained that Licari even attempted to make it look as if her messages were coming from areas where other teenagers were.

Barberi’s team uncovered 349 pages of harassing texts and social media messages, which included language such as slang that was designed to make it sound as though the messages were coming from a teenager.

Licari was charged with two counts of stalking a minor, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of obstruction of justice.

She pled guilty to the charge of stalking, with the prosecutor dropping the additional charges as a result.

In April 2023, she was sentenced to 19 months to five years for the charge of stalking a minor.

Topics:

Cyberbullying,us news

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman apologises after her ‘severe diarrhoea’ forces whole flight to be cancelled

Aviation

Woman apologises after her ‘severe diarrhoea’ forces whole flight to be cancelled

By Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

Airplane

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

By Joseph Loftus

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

Drink

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

By Ava Keady

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Public transport

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

By Ava Keady

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

By Joseph Loftus

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

Drink

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

By Ava Keady

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Public transport

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

By Ava Keady

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

Diet

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

By JOE

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

Love Island

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

By Kat O'Connor

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

Affiliate

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

By Jonny Yates

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

By JOE

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories