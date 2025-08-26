Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

It’s a love story, baby, just say yes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement. The couple confirmed the news in a joint post on Instagram this evening.

Swift captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Swift and Kelce posted five photos from when the sportsman popped the question.

The couple shared five photos to announce their engagement, including one of Kelce proposing to Swift.

She also shared a close-up of her diamond wedding ring, which we’re sure costs more than we can even imagine.

The Love Story singer started dating Kelce in September 2023.

Kelce previously gushed about Swift with the NFL player telling People that he is the happiest he has ever been.

He told the publication: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m a guy that some people say is the glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full.

“It’s all the way full. I’m oozing life right now,” he added.