Taylor Swift has extremely awkward reaction after Golden Globes host makes brutal joke about her

Just shake it off, Tay

Taylor Swift was in attendance at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony, but the pop princess seemed decidedly unimpressed by one of the host’s jokes about her.

It wasn’t just Swift, though, who seemed taken aback by host Jo Koy’s attempts at comedy, as throughout the night his endeavour for laughs seemed to fall flat again and again.

“I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at,” the actor and comedian said at one point in the night.

However, the joke that seemed to have received the most heat, and the fewest laughs, was one regarding one TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year – Taylor Swift, of course.

It’s well-known that the Swifties are one of the most powerful groups on the internet, and Koy showed no fear about potentially offending their leader.

“As you know we came on after a football double-header,” Koy said.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The camera then panned to Swift, who seemed less than impressed as she took a big gulp of her drink while glaring at the stage.

Koy then said ‘sorry about that’ as it was evident from the room’s painful quietness that his joke had flopped hard.

For those who have no idea about the ‘Anti-Hero’ songstress’ dating life, the singer has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since earlier this year.

As a result, Swift has been spotted frequently at the games, something the NFL has capitalised on in order to gain a wider audience for their games.

Naturally, this has left some angry men rather annoyed, but Swift doesn’t let it get to her.

The ‘Blank Space’ singer previously told TIME she’s “just there to support Travis,” adding: “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”