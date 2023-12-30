Search icon

30th Dec 2023

Taxi driver praised after returning £4,000 cash he found in his cab

Ryan Grace

The driver found found a wallet and 8,000 Australian dollars in cash scattered across the backseat of his taxi in Melbourne.

A Melbourne taxi driver has made global headlines this festive season after a huge act of kindndess.

Charanjit Singh Atwal has driven cabs for more than three decades, but never had anything like this before.

He recently found a wallet and $8,000 in cash scattered across the backseat of his car.

Instead of pocketing the cash for himself, the Sikh driver immediately handed it over to the police.

He’s been praised worldwide for his honesty and attempt to track down the rightful owner.

Here’s a picture of the taxi driver, Charanjit Singh Atwal, from 9News in Australia…

Taxi driver says pocketing the cash never even crossed his mind.

Most people in this situation would have an immediate crisis of conscience.

Do I do the right thing?

If they left that much behind, would they even really miss it?

Your mind would also immediately start spending the money in question.

$8,000 (around £4.2k sterling) could go a long way, especially this time of year.

Well luckily for the owner, this

honest cabbie said it never crossed his mind to keep the money.

Astonishingly, the rightful owner was reunited with his cash.

Mr Singh Atwal didn’t even ask for a small reward for his honesty!

He told the Herald Sun:

“I remember the passenger who lost it was in a hurry; he was very lucky as I had many passengers after him.

‘Needless to say, he was very grateful.”

