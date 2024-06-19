Search icon

News

19th Jun 2024

Symptoms of misophonia to look out for as it’s warned condition can ruin relationships

Nina McLaughlin

It’s far worse than just having the ick

People have been warned to look out for symptoms of misphonia ahead of getting into a relationship due to the negative impacts it can have.

It’s easy to glaze over the little things while in the early stages of a relationship, but it can have toxic effects further down the line.

If your partner suffers from misophonia, you may find they will struggle to spend time around you, and in some cases it may even lead to them ending it.

With up to one in five people suffering from the disorder, there’s a high chance of your partner (or potential partner) having it.

WebMD defines misophonia as “a disorder in which certain sounds trigger emotional or physiological responses that some might perceive as unreasonable given the circumstance.”

Noises such as chewing or coughing can trigger sufferers, and give them what is known as ‘sound rage’.

Related links:

Although the most reported trigger noises are oral sounds, they can also include things like tapping on a keyboard or the tapping of someone’s foot.

These sounds can trigger a wide range of responses in people who have the condition, with many struggling to contain their response.

Dr Jane Gregory, a clinical psychologist from the University of Oxford, studies the condition and says that many sufferers fail to understand their own condition.

She estimates that 18% of British adults have misophonia, and that many struggle to discuss it with their loved ones.

“You are essentially telling someone ‘The sound of you eating and breathing – the sounds of you keeping yourself alive – are repulsing me’. It’s really hard to find a polite way to say that,” she said.

Understandably, this can lead to the breakdown of a relationship when not discussed. Equally, a lack of understanding from your partner could also ruin a relationship.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

By Charlie Herbert

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

Competition

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

By JOE

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

Accident

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

By Ryan Price

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

By Joseph Loftus

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

Business

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

By Charlie Herbert

Mum of missing teenager in Tenerife ‘beside herself with worry’ as she joins search

jay slater

Mum of missing teenager in Tenerife ‘beside herself with worry’ as she joins search

By Charlie Herbert

A very tense and gritty crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

Crime

A very tense and gritty crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

Amadou Onana

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

By Jacob Entwistle

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

Accident

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

By Ryan Price

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

By Joseph Loftus

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

Business

Company you’ve never heard of overtakes Microsoft as most valuable company in the world

By Charlie Herbert

Woman broke off ties with family after winning £146 million on lottery because they became ‘greedy’

Family

Woman broke off ties with family after winning £146 million on lottery because they became ‘greedy’

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Mum of missing teenager in Tenerife ‘beside herself with worry’ as she joins search

jay slater

Mum of missing teenager in Tenerife ‘beside herself with worry’ as she joins search

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch Scotland v Switzerland tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

How to watch Scotland v Switzerland tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Jacob Entwistle

Aldi offering free beer to replace pints spilled when England score at Euros

Aldi

Aldi offering free beer to replace pints spilled when England score at Euros

By Ryan Price

Load more stories