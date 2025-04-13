Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

Slightly concerning stuff…

A survey has shown that 75% of men are more loyal to their barbers than their partners.

According to a 2023 survey by Capital Hair and Beauty, nearly seven million British men would feel guiltier about ‘cheating’ on their barber than on their romantic partner.

Over three quarters of men expressed stronger loyalty to their barbers, with 28% saying they would never go anywhere else compared to just 15% of women.

It is said that this bond is built on routine, familiarity, and years of trust, which can make the relationship with a barber more stable and lasting than some romantic connections.

Reacting to the revelation, one user said: “I’m on the verge of marrying my barber, been going to him every 3 weeks for the past 18 years.”

Another commented: “He know his barber better than his girl—blood type, trauma, and WiFi password.”

“OMG I can’t, this is HILARIOUS! A SURVEY?!? For something we all know? Hairstylists too…” said another.