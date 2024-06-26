Surprising heir set to inherit Princess Diana’s estate rather than William or Harry

While Princess Diana left the majority of her belongings to her sons, her childhood home will be taken over by another family member.

Prince William and Prince Harry will not inherit the sprawling Althorp Estate in Northampton, where their beloved mother grew up.

Princess Diana, who was killed in a fatal crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, grew up on the stunning 13,500 acre property and it is where her remains now reside.

While her two sons inherited much of her £13 million fortune following her death, Althorp Estate will fall into the hands of William and Harry’s cousin – the son of Diana’s younger brother Charles Spencer, Louis Spencer.

Louis’ official title is Viscount Althorp, and despite the fact that he has three older sisters, is the rightful heir to his father’s property thanks to primogeniture law.

Louis is an actor, having studied at Arts Ed in Chiswick, one of the top drama schools in London. He graduated in 2022 as his year’s valedictorian and is currently represented by the Tavistock Wood acting agency.

Earl Charles Spencer has been quietly training his son to take over the duties of managing the estate. The 30-year-old has already been attending Trustee meetings.

Louis likes to stay away from the spotlight.

According to The Telegraph, friends and family have described him as “super private” and someone who “gets on quietly with his thing.”

One source said that he is a “very talented actor and, I think, will be a brilliant one.

“He’s very low-key and genuine, decent and kind and tall.”

Lady Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Victoria Aitken attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Louis’ older sister previously told Town & Country magazine that she believes her younger brother will “do an incredible job”, and added that the whole family is pleased with the decision for him to take over the estate.

Althorp Estate has been in the Spencer family since 1508, and opens it’s doors to the public ever summer.

The property boasts a main house with 90 rooms spread over 100,000 square feet and includes a portrait gallery and “28 subsidiary listed structures,” which span “farming, forestry, and field sports businesses.”

Perhaps most notably, is the ornamental lake with an island in the middle on which Diana, Princess of Wales, is buried.