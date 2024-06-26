Search icon

News

26th Jun 2024

Surprising heir set to inherit Princess Diana’s estate rather than William or Harry

Ryan Price

While Princess Diana left the majority of her belongings to her sons, her childhood home will be taken over by another family member.

Prince William and Prince Harry will not inherit the sprawling Althorp Estate in Northampton, where their beloved mother grew up.

Princess Diana, who was killed in a fatal crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, grew up on the stunning 13,500 acre property and it is where her remains now reside.

While her two sons inherited much of her £13 million fortune following her death, Althorp Estate will fall into the hands of William and Harry’s cousin – the son of Diana’s younger brother Charles Spencer, Louis Spencer.

Louis’ official title is Viscount Althorp, and despite the fact that he has three older sisters, is the rightful heir to his father’s property thanks to primogeniture law.

Louis is an actor, having studied at Arts Ed in Chiswick, one of the top drama schools in London. He graduated in 2022 as his year’s valedictorian and is currently represented by the Tavistock Wood acting agency.

Earl Charles Spencer has been quietly training his son to take over the duties of managing the estate. The 30-year-old has already been attending Trustee meetings.

Louis likes to stay away from the spotlight.

According to The Telegraph, friends and family have described him as “super private” and someone who “gets on quietly with his thing.”

One source said that he is a “very talented actor and, I think, will be a brilliant one.

“He’s very low-key and genuine, decent and kind and tall.”

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Lady Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Victoria Aitken attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George’s Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Louis’ older sister previously told Town & Country magazine that she believes her younger brother will “do an incredible job”, and added that the whole family is pleased with the decision for him to take over the estate.

Althorp Estate has been in the Spencer family since 1508, and opens it’s doors to the public ever summer.

Related links:

The property boasts a main house with 90 rooms spread over 100,000 square feet and includes a portrait gallery and “28 subsidiary listed structures,” which span “farming, forestry, and field sports businesses.”

Perhaps most notably, is the ornamental lake with an island in the middle on which Diana, Princess of Wales, is buried.

Topics:

News,Prince Harry,Prince William,Princess Diana,Royal Family

RELATED ARTICLES

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

England

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

By Harry Warner

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

Football

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

Astronaut

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

Theme Park

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

By Jack Peat

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

By Zoe Hodges

England fans have to make difficult decision this weekend due to huge clash

England

England fans have to make difficult decision this weekend due to huge clash

By Harry Warner

Dutch football club barred from competing next season

Bankruptcy

Dutch football club barred from competing next season

By Harry Warner

Missing Brit who was discovered by police searching for Jay Slater says he ‘didn’t need rescuing’

jay slater

Missing Brit who was discovered by police searching for Jay Slater says he ‘didn’t need rescuing’

By Nina McLaughlin

Vet’s heartbreaking plea to owners putting pets to sleep

Animals

Vet’s heartbreaking plea to owners putting pets to sleep

By Charlie Herbert

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

By Jacob Entwistle

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

euros 2024

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

By Zoe Hodges

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

euros 2024

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

By Zoe Hodges

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

Entertainment

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

By Ryan Price

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

Theme Park

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

By Jack Peat

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

Eras tour

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

By Charlie Herbert

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

Burger

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

By Jack Peat

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

Declan Rice

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

By Harry Warner

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

euros 2024

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

By Zoe Hodges

World’s oldest professional footballer joins new club aged 57

Dinamo Zagreb

World’s oldest professional footballer joins new club aged 57

By Ryan Price

Ronaldo says he doesn’t enjoy football any more and finds matches ‘too boring’

Ronaldo

Ronaldo says he doesn’t enjoy football any more and finds matches ‘too boring’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories