Surfer killed in horrific shark attack was loving father and husband

Beaches have been closed across Sydney following the attack

A man who was killed in a fatal shark attack at Dee Why beach in Sydney has been named as Mercury Psillakis.

Psillakis is reported to have lost both legs in the horrific attack, and was brought to shore by fellow surfers.

New South Wales Police confirmed that the 57-year-old died at the scene.

“His body was found floating in the surf, and a couple of other people went out and recovered it but attempts to save his life were unsuccessful,” Inspector Stuart Thomson of Northern Beaches Police Area Command said.

“We understand he leaves behind a wife and a young daughter – with tomorrow being Father’s Day, it’s particularly tragic.”

Psillakis is believed to have only been in the waters for half an hour before the attack, and was an experience surfer.

Beaches between Manly and Narrabeen have been closed following the attack, and a shark net has been installed.

Authorities are still searching for the shark, it is understood.



