08th Sep 2025

Supertramp legend Rick Davies has died

Nina McLaughlin

He was a founding member of the band

Supertramp co-founder Rick Davies has died aged 81 after a long illness, the band confirmed.

“The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of Supertramp founder Rick Davies after a long illness,” they wrote.

“We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over 50 years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies.”

Rick had battled mutliple mylenoma for the last 10 years, and passed away at his home in Long Island, New York on Friday.

Born in Swindon in 1944, he co-founded Supertramp in 1970.

“As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history,” the band wrote on Facebook.

“His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound.

“Beyond the stage, Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades.

“After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets.”

