Search icon

News

26th Feb 2024

Supernatural and Once Upon a Time actor dies aged 48

Nina McLaughlin

“This is a major loss.”

Chris Gauthier has died aged 48 years old, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who was known for his work in shows such as Supernatural, Eureka and Once Upon a Time, “passed suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness.” 

The Luton-born star’s death was confirmed by his talent agency TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent.

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” they wrote in a statement, via The Mirror.

“As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film.

“His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally.”

They added: “On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

Gauthier played the role of William Smee in Once Upon a Time, and also had recurring roles in Smalville and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Fans have flocked to social media to share their heartbreak at the news of Gauthier’s death.

“Rest in Peace Chris Gauthier. This is a major loss. His character Neville is the best,” one person wrote, talking of the actor’s role in the game Need for Speed Carbon. “Neville was always a favorite NFS character of mine. Chris Gauthier will truly be missed.”

A second wrote: “So sad to hear of Chris Gauthier passing. He will be missed. Love to his family and friends.”

While a third put: “What is a pirate without his first mate… I am heartbroken. He will be dearly missed. He was the best Smee a Captain could ask for.”

Topics:

celebrity,Supernatural,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

celebrity

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

By Ryan Price

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

People are only just discovering ‘incredible’ first season of one of world’s most popular shows

TV

People are only just discovering ‘incredible’ first season of one of world’s most popular shows

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

benefits

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

By Nina McLaughlin

Paddy McGuinness issues Freddie Flintoff health update after Top Gear ‘cancelled’

Freddie Flintoff

Paddy McGuinness issues Freddie Flintoff health update after Top Gear ‘cancelled’

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair boss issues stark warning to holidaymakers ahead of summer

Ryanair boss issues stark warning to holidaymakers ahead of summer

By Simon Kelly

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

By Nina McLaughlin

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

benefits

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

By Nina McLaughlin

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

By Callum Boyle

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Football

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

By Callum Boyle

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

By Charlie Herbert

Paddy McGuinness issues Freddie Flintoff health update after Top Gear ‘cancelled’

Freddie Flintoff

Paddy McGuinness issues Freddie Flintoff health update after Top Gear ‘cancelled’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

By Callum Boyle

The gesture Jurgen Klopp made 15 mins before the end that helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

The gesture Jurgen Klopp made 15 mins before the end that helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup

By Charlie Herbert

Brendan Rodgers urged to apologise for ‘good girl’ comment

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers urged to apologise for ‘good girl’ comment

By Callum Boyle

Ryanair boss issues stark warning to holidaymakers ahead of summer

Ryanair boss issues stark warning to holidaymakers ahead of summer

By Simon Kelly

Conor Bradley trolls Ben Chilwell after Carabao Cup final win

Ben Chilwell

Conor Bradley trolls Ben Chilwell after Carabao Cup final win

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation after x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation after x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories