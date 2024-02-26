Supernatural and Once Upon a Time actor dies aged 48

“This is a major loss.”

Chris Gauthier has died aged 48 years old, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who was known for his work in shows such as Supernatural, Eureka and Once Upon a Time, “passed suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness.”

The Luton-born star’s death was confirmed by his talent agency TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent.

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” they wrote in a statement, via The Mirror.

“As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film.

“His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally.”

They added: “On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

Gauthier played the role of William Smee in Once Upon a Time, and also had recurring roles in Smalville and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Fans have flocked to social media to share their heartbreak at the news of Gauthier’s death.

“Rest in Peace Chris Gauthier. This is a major loss. His character Neville is the best,” one person wrote, talking of the actor’s role in the game Need for Speed Carbon. “Neville was always a favorite NFS character of mine. Chris Gauthier will truly be missed.”

A second wrote: “So sad to hear of Chris Gauthier passing. He will be missed. Love to his family and friends.”

While a third put: “What is a pirate without his first mate… I am heartbroken. He will be dearly missed. He was the best Smee a Captain could ask for.”