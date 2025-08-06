Supermarket to close 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

It follows major losses in 2024

It’s been revealed that Morrisons has cut 3,600 jobs after closing 17 stores last year.

In April, the closure of more than a dozen Morrisons shops also led to dozens of cafes and other services shutting down.

Aside from having to let go of hundreds of employees, the supermarket also closed down two cafés and 100 other in-store services, including 12 florists, four pharmacies, and dozens of meat and fish counters.

Chief Executive of Morrisons, Rami Baitiéh, previously said: “The changes… are a necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate Morrisons and enable us to focus our investment into the areas that customers really value and that can play a full part in our growth.

“Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great quality, well-priced food, their place in the local community and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes.

“In most locations, the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges, and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.

“Market Street is a beacon of differentiation for Morrisons and we remain committed to it.”

It doesn’t come as a big surprise as the franchise experienced a year of major losses back in 2024, in which they cut 8,800 roles due to increasing costs.

Last year, British high streets saw 13,000 shops vanish, with even more shops set to shut this August.

Up to 17,000 shops are expected to close this year alone, per the Centre for Retail Research.