Search icon

News

06th Aug 2025

Supermarket to close 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

Erin McLaughlin

It follows major losses in 2024

It’s been revealed that Morrisons has cut 3,600 jobs after closing 17 stores last year.

In April, the closure of more than a dozen Morrisons shops also led to dozens of cafes and other services shutting down.

Aside from having to let go of hundreds of employees, the supermarket also closed down two cafés and 100 other in-store services, including 12 florists, four pharmacies, and dozens of meat and fish counters.

Chief Executive of Morrisons, Rami Baitiéh, previously said: “The changes… are a necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate Morrisons and enable us to focus our investment into the areas that customers really value and that can play a full part in our growth. 

“Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great quality, well-priced food, their place in the local community and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes.

“In most locations, the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges, and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option. 

“Market Street is a beacon of differentiation for Morrisons and we remain committed to it.”

It doesn’t come as a big surprise as the franchise experienced a year of major losses back in 2024, in which they cut 8,800 roles due to increasing costs.

Last year, British high streets saw 13,000 shops vanish, with even more shops set to shut this August.

Up to 17,000 shops are expected to close this year alone, per the Centre for Retail Research.

Topics:

economic struggle,high street

RELATED ARTICLES

Wilko is making a comeback to the UK high street

high street

Wilko is making a comeback to the UK high street

By Harry Warner

Shocking scenes as Russian shoppers physically fight over sugar

economic struggle

Shocking scenes as Russian shoppers physically fight over sugar

By Danny Jones

MORE FROM JOE

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

BBC

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

By Erin McLaughlin

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

By JOE

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

Collab

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

By Ava Keady

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

Ibiza

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

By Harry Warner

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

Oasis

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

By Ava Keady

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

kelley mack

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

By Joseph Loftus

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

BBC

MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

By Erin McLaughlin

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

Frugal millennials consider installing ‘spy-in-the-car’ black box gadgets to slash insurance premiums

By JOE

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

By Sarah McKenna Barry

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

Collab

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

By Ava Keady

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

Ibiza

‘Ibiza final boss’ finally breaks silence after being identified online

By Harry Warner

An extremely tense thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An extremely tense thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

Oasis

Partner of Oasis fan who fell to his death pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘soulmate’

By Ava Keady

Gary Lineker ‘signs massive deal’ with ITV to host new show

Gary Lineker ‘signs massive deal’ with ITV to host new show

By Joseph Loftus

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

kelley mack

The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack dies aged 33

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he ‘probably won’t’ run for president again

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he ‘probably won’t’ run for president again

By JOE

Sesko had to pass newly introduced transfer ‘test’ before Man Utd launched first bid 

Football

Sesko had to pass newly introduced transfer ‘test’ before Man Utd launched first bid 

By Sammi Minion

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

Football

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

By Harry Warner

Load more stories