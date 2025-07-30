Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

The revolution will be televised

A study has revealed the top 40 jobs which are most at risk of being taken over by AI, and it certainly looks bleak!

For many, AI represents the next leap forward in human civilisation, adjacent with the likes of the dawn of flight, the internet and other technological revolutions.

Experts say that artificial intelligence will remould our daily lives, from the medical sector to increasing efficiency in almost all domains.

However, this step forward does not come without its drawbacks!

While AI continues to blur the lines between the fabricated and reality, one of the biggest concerns is the effect it will have on people’s employment with many predicting that AI will soon start taking over the jobs of us regular flesh and bone folk.

Now, a study from Microsoft has presented the 40 jobs most and least likely to be taken over by our robotic friends with an interesting mix of roles making the lists.

More than 200,000 real AI chats were analysed and matched to job tasks and the results are effectively based on how people are already using AI at work, not on predictions or surveys.

The list found that for people who do jobs that revolve around using documents, emails, or chat windows, AI is already likely involved, lending the job to being fully taken over by AI one day.

On top of this list were interpreters and translators, which makes a lot of sense these days with the number of translation tools already in use, although many still struggle with more nuanced translations.

Other mentions in the top 40 includes journalists (ouch), historians, writers and authors, and concierges.

Unsurprisingly the jobs least likely to be replaced by AI require more manual labour than most.

This is evident as the job least likely to be replaced by a super intelligent robot is the rather niche dredge operator, along with tyre builders and massage therapists.

Here’s both full lists:

Credit: Microsoft research