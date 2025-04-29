Search icon

29th Apr 2025

Student rescued from Mount Fuji climbs back up to get phone and has to be rescued again

Ava Keady

If at first you don’t succeed…

A student, who was rescued from Mount Fuji, climbed back up to get his phone and had to be rescued again.

The 27-year-old student, who climbed the mountain outside its official climbing season, ended up being rescued twice in four days.

The Chinese man was rescued on Tuesday by helicopter while on the Fujinomiya trail, about 9,800ft above sea level.

Following this rescue, he decided to go back up to recover his phone and other belongings, but was rescued again on Saturday due to altitude sickness.

People are discouraged from climbing Mount Fuji outside of climbing season due to the harsh conditions.

The season starts in early July and ends in early September.

Following the man’s rescue, Shizuoka police reiterated their advice against climbing the mountain during off-season.

Furthermore, they explained that the changing weather may make it more difficult for rescue responders.

Users on X criticised the student for ignoring safety advice, saying he should be made to pay for both missions.

Another said he should be deported from Japan, where he currently lives.

Famous for its cone shape, Mount Fuji is one of the country’s most popular attractions.

In 2023, over 220,000 people climbed the mountain during climb season.

